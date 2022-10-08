'God's blessing': UOG student awarded accounting scholarship

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, also known as the AICPA Foundation, awarded a scholarship on Sept. 30 to a senior accounting major from the University of Guam.

A scholarship of $5,000 was presented to Dededo resident Katrina Mae Tahimik, 24, who is attending the UOG School of Business and Public Administration.

The scholarship program grants awards to full-time minority students pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees in accounting or related fields.

Tahimik expressed gratitude for her achievement to her parents, Israel and Eleanor.

While pursuing school, she works as a part-time accounting assistant for a group of franchise restaurant businesses on the island.

“I see this scholarship as God's blessing and provision,” said Tahimik. “Receiving this scholarship is a reminder for me not to give up.”

Prior to receiving the AICPA scholarship, the student applied for and was awarded only one of the 10 scholarships she was eligible for.

“There were times when I felt discouraged, but I kept my faith and also believed in my capability to grow,” she said.

Tahimik assumed leadership of the Student Center for the Public Trust, a student organization that promotes ethical thinking, and also said she stepped outside of her comfort zone by applying to the Accounting Scholars Leadership Workshop, or ASLW, hosted by the AICPA.

“These showed my commitment to excel, and I can say that it definitely paid off because, even in times of rejection, I gained knowledge, experience and growth,” she said.

In addition to working toward her accounting degree, she holds an associate degree in tourism and travel management from Guam Community College. While employed by an airline company as a passenger traffic agent and administrative assistant, she developed an interest in fundamental accounting.

After being laid off during the pandemic, she sought an accounting-related job. However, most jobs required a bachelor's degree or more than two years of experience.

Tahimik has been covering the cost of her education out of pocket with the aid of stimulus checks, personal savings and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, or PUA.

“The AICPA scholarship definitely eases the financial burden for me as a working student,“ she said. “More importantly, receiving the AICPA scholarship reminded me of why we should not give up.”