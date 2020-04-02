GoFundMe started for traveler stranded on Guam

Forty-five-year-old Bradly Hart arrived on Guam from the Philippines hours before the governor announced the first confirmed COVID-19 case on island. He has been stranded here since.

The Guam Daily Post first reported on Hart in mid-March. Now, some good Samaritans have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Hart fly to San Diego, where he has some family.

Frank Lujan is the organizer of the campaign. He read Hart's story and shared it with his fiancée, Liza Camacho. Their friends and family have been assisting Hart with food and some essentials.

The most surprising thing to Lujan when he contacted Hart was the man's attitude.

"He was actually pretty upbeat for the situation he was in. ... But I think over here in the past few days, we text back and forth, and he did say he's starting to lose hope. So that's what got me to start the GoFundMe page," Lujan said. "It's a hard time for everyone. ... At least we can get him to his family and be in a house and be sheltered."

Lujan is also one of many residents who have been furloughed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said his family is doing OK. He works for a great company, Lujan added.

"I know it's really rough for everyone. For my family as well," Lujan said. "If enough of us give just a little bit, we can create a great impact and help (Hart) out. It doesn't have to be a lot – $5 or $10. If enough of us get together and give a little bit, it has a huge impact for him."