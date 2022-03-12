'Going on for too long': No settlement in Guam clergy sex abuse claims

U.S. District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood has ordered the Archdiocese of Agana and its creditors, mostly clergy sex abuse survivors, to file revised plans to pay the abuse claims and get the church out of bankruptcy.

This process will begin if the parties fail to agree on the terms of a consensual plan by March 25.

During a hearing Friday, the judge said she thought there would be progress by now to try to settle the claims because two weeks had passed since her Feb. 26 verbal ruling that allows the use of Catholic parish and school assets to pay abuse claims.

After months of preparation for that trial, the judge said the parishes, schools and the archdiocese as a whole "already know" what their assets are.

"This is a no-brainer," the judge said at the hearing. "It's either you're in or you're out. Either you are truly committed to the settlement or you're not."

It's also been three years since the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy.

There are nearly 300 Guam clergy sex abuse claims. Most of them are former altar boys who said their parish priests or other clergy raped or molested them when they were minors.

The parties have gone into mediation talks multiple times.

"This has been going on for too long," the judge told the parties at the hearing.

Mediation talks resumed after the judge's February ruling.

If settlement talks fail, clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed against the archdiocese and others associated with the Catholic Church could go to trial.

Archdiocese attorney Ford Elsaesser on Friday asked for three more weeks, or until April 6, to draft an amended plan that the archdiocese hopes will be agreeable to the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, mainly the clergy abuse survivors.

Elsaesser said the archdiocese is looking for possible mediation talks during the week of April 18.

Creditors committee attorney Edwin Caldie said the committee is "shocked" that it hasn't received a settlement offer from the archdiocese two weeks after the Feb. 26 court ruling.

Caldie also said the creditors committee would like to move forward with its own reorganization plan and disclosure statement, which he said addresses the judge's ruling on the parish and school assets.

The archdiocese previously indicated it could pay up to $34.8 million.

The creditors committee, meanwhile, is proposing a payment plan of at least $100 million and real estate assets.

The judge ordered the following:

March 25, status hearing.

April 8, the deadline to file any amended plans and disclosure statements.

April 15, the deadline to file objections to the amended plans and disclosure statements.

April 22, the deadline to respond to these objections.

April 29, hearing on the amended disclosure statements.

This order assumes that the parties are not able to agree on the terms of a consensual plan, the judge said.

If the parties report at the March 25 hearing that a consensual plan has been reached, the judge said she's open to issuing a revised scheduling order for the filing of that plan.

"This case needs a semblance of finality so that the parties can move on," the judge wrote. "To that end, the parties should bear in mind that the court will only consider a further continuance if the parties can demonstrate they are working in good faith and in earnest towards a resolution."

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Faris of Honolulu serves as the mediator between the archdiocese and its creditors.

At the hearing, Caldie expressed concern that the archdiocese is trying to get "full consensus" within the archdiocese, which, he said, is "not achievable" and "not needed."

The judge said she agrees with Caldie on the challenge of getting a full, unanimous agreement, but she hopes the parties will come up with a joint and reasonable agreement.

Tydingco-Gatewood said it may not be what everyone wanted, but the parties have to show good faith effort.

She reiterated that no amount of money can ever fully compensate any of the abuse victims for the atrocities they have experienced.