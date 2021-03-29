The Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries would like to remind people to be on the lookout for (Physalia physalis).

Box jellyfish can be found on the beach or in the water, especially on reef flats, the division stated in its release.

Box jellyfish are anticipated from April 3-5, 2021. Both box jellyfish and Indo-Pacific man-o-wars can sting even if washed on the beach and dead.

If box jellyfish or Indo-Pacific man-o-wars are seen, please notify DAWR Fisheries at (671) 735-0289/91/94 or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov.