The Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries said box jellyfish (Physalia physalis) can be found on the beach or in the water, especially on reef flats.

Officials anticipate these jellyfish to be in Guam’s waters from Sept. 10-12.

The box jellyfish and Indo-Pacific man-of-war can sting even if washed on the beach and dead, agriculture officials warned.

The box jellyfish that frequent Guam’s waters are not known to be deadly, but their sting can be rather painful, Department of Agriculture biologist Brent Tibbats has said.

If you do get stung, Tibbats advises beachgoers to use a stick to remove any tentacles and flush the wound with salt water and vinegar. If more serious symptoms are experienced, seek medical attention.

Officials advise swimmers to stay away or get out of the water if they do come across them, as they show up in large numbers.