Gold star families a step closer to monument project

Families on Guam who lost a child, a parent, a sibling or other immediate family member in service to the U.S. military and the nation, often referred to as the gold star families, are a step closer in their project to build a monument at Skinner Plaza in Hagåtña.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday announced she had signed into law the legislation outlining plans for the monument. The legislation is now Public Law 36-63.

"Gold star families have given the ultimate sacrifice, the lost life of a loved one in defense of our country," the governor said. "The planned monument ... will never match the magnitude of their sacrifice but it will serve as a reminder for all of us that some of us have carried a much heavier burden in the cause of freedom than others."

"It is my hope that, when completed, the Gold Star Families Monument will serve as a solemn tribute to the dignity and worth of service to our nation," the governor said.