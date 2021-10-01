Gold Star families gather at future monument site

FOR FAMILIES: Veterans and Gold Star family members gather at the dedication ceremony for the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. The monument will be built at Skinner Plaza in Hagåtña and will honor families who lost sons, daughters, spouses or siblings who were killed while serving on duty in the U.S. military. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday signed Bill 184-36, which authorizes use of a portion of Skinner Plaza for the memorial, into Public Law 36-55. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post