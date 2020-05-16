Outdoor, noncontact activities and animal grooming have been authorized to reopen beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey issued new guidance on Friday authorizing additional businesses to operate during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2.

The guidance provides for the opening of golf courses, outdoor tennis courts, scuba diving services and animal grooming.

Unpingco-DeNorcey said the businesses and organizations are allowed to operate after industry-specific plans are submitted with COVID-19 prevention and control measures. The plans must be emailed to PCOR2Plans@dphss.guam.gov.

The additional businesses are in addition to businesses that were allowed to open on May 8.

Businesses that were allowed to operate under relaxed restrictions include real estate businesses, auto sales, floral shops, hair and nail salons, restaurants for takeout only, elective medical and dental treatment and professional services such as financial planning, information technology and photography.