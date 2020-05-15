Outdoor, non-contact activities and animal grooming have been authorized to operate beginning Sunday at 8 a.m.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey issued new guidance on Friday authorizing additional businesses to operate during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2.

The guidance provides for the opening of golf courses, outdoor tennis courts, scuba diving services, and animal grooming.

Unpingco-DeNorcey said the businesses and organizations are allowed to operate after industry-specific plans are developed and submitted with COVID-19 prevention and control measures. The plans must be emailed to PCOR2Plans@dphss.guam.gov.

The additional businesses are in addition to other businesses that were allowed to open when PCOR2 was declared on May 8.

Businesses allowed to operate under relaxed restrictions include real estate business, automotive sales, floral shops, hair and nail salons, restaurants (for takeout only), elective medical and dental treatment and professional services such as financial planning, information technology and photography.