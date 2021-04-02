Good Friday trek up Mount Jumulllong Manglo canceled for 2nd year

Atop Mount Jumulllong Manglo, weathered wooden crosses made of tree trunks stand as reminders of a long-held tradition for many on Guam who join the Good Friday climb to the mountaintop to reflect on their faith and for some as a sign of penance.

But for many Guam Catholics, today's Good Friday will not include the trek to the mountain, normally attended by hundreds of people and highlighted by a group carrying a massive cross while prayers are said at the Stations of the Cross. The annual trek commemorates Jesus' crucifixion.

This will be the second year the organized trek is canceled as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, individuals and a few families have continued their pilgrimage despite COVID-19 last year.

Catholics also can attend the Stations of the Cross observance at their parishes or at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica today.

The Cathedral-Basilica will hold the Stations of the Cross at 2:30 p.m., followed by the 3 p.m. Good Friday services, according to the Archdiocese of Agana.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco, whose family is involved in the annual Good Friday trek, confirmed this year's official event has been canceled.

“We’re not doing the Mount (Jumulllong Manglo trek) this year because of COVID,” said Paco.

The whole point of the annual climb to the mountain is to say prayers, he said.

“We're not up there to gallivant and look at the scenery. We go up there to do the Stations of the Cross," said Paco.

But with the public health emergency extended for another month, social distancing guidelines remain in effect. During this Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, social gatherings are limited to no more than 50 individuals.

Paco shared that while there is no large-scale trek for the Catholic community, a small, family trek will be conducted.

“That’s the whole reason why the Cruz family, my nephews and nieces are still going to celebrate by walking up the trek with prayers. We are trying to improvise where we don’t have a big crowd,” Paco said.

The Umatac Mayor’s Office, which assists with coordination during the annual trek in Umatac, stated they are not aware of any other parishioners planning to make the trek today.

Paco said his family hopes to restart the Good Friday procession to the mountain next year.