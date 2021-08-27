Good leadership values someone brave enough to offer a contrarian view

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, for the many on Guam who know him as a physician, a civic leader, a community volunteer and a businessman, is a straightforward guy.

He tells you the real score. This physician does not sugarcoat facts. He tells you, in his mild-mannered way, what's going on. There's no beating around the bush to get to his point.

A lot of his candor probably can be gleaned from his background. A refugee from Vietnam, he became a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force and was a state air surgeon in the Guam Air National Guard. After establishing his private practice, he eventually took a major leap by starting American Medical Center 1 with a few of his colleagues, and later American Medical Center 2. Nguyen is an accomplished man, yet grounded at the same time.

So when Nguyen, in the confusing and somewhat chaotic days of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, was tapped to join the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, which is made up of volunteer doctors, it was reassuring to see that Nguyen was a part of that – as well as other doctors in his league.

Ultimately, he became the advisory group's chairman, chosen by his peers.

Now, a year and a half into the pandemic, Nguyen is out.

He confirmed with The Guam Daily Post he's no longer an officially seated member of the advisory group but he does plan to be in touch with group members who might need to hear him out.

The straws that broke Nguyen's resolve to remain a part of the governor's advisory group were the two recent decisions by the governor to:

• Effectively ban the unvaccinated from places such as restaurants and gyms.

• Essentially require employees in the hotel and restaurant industry to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

While it is understandable that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero wanted to nip this new surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the bud, Nguyen is of the view that the way to control the spread is to reduce the size of social gatherings rather than ban an entire segment of people and essentially force people to get inoculated even when they have qualms about their bodies' ability to take a very new immunization.

"I can tolerate a lot of mistakes. And a lot of things. But one thing I can’t tolerate is taking freedom," Nguyen said, explaining his departure from the advisory group he led.

"I’m a refugee and I left my country. … I served the (U.S. Air Force) for 24 years. People died for our freedom. The approach of mandatory vaccination … and segregate vaccinated and unvaccinated … to me is totally wrong. People live in a free country."

Nguyen talked openly about his opposition to the latest restrictions ordered by the governor, so it was just a matter of time before he'd be out of the governor's circle of medical advisers.

Nguyen said, "It’s not about the governor. It’s the principle. People need to have the choice."

It's refreshing to see someone stand for a strongly held principle to respect people's freedom to choose whether to get vaccinated or not. Nguyen, as a military veteran, has a deep understanding of the sacrifices people in the military took to protect our freedoms as Americans.

There's no question the governor meant well when she imposed the restrictions. But there is also no question that there were other ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 without segregating those who are vaccinated from those who aren't and without forcing those who are not taking the vaccine for various reasons to be vaccinated.

In this instance, the voice of reason from Nguyen and others of the same mindset was lost in the shuffle.

Sometimes, the true test of leadership is to value the opinion of someone who will go against your view. There is value to a leader who surrounds herself with people who are not afraid to challenge or contradict her position because the stake is so much greater if you don't try the contrarian view.

Dr. Nguyen, thank you for your service to the nation, and thank you for the volunteer spirit you've always had in you, from the medical missions to the supertyphoon-ravaged Philippines to your civic leadership on this pandemic-stricken island we all share as home.