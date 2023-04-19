A man was found guilty in a 2022 robbery case that involved a good Samaritan assisting law enforcement officers in their investigation.

In the Superior Court of Guam on Friday, Joiner Soram, 30, was convicted of robbery and aggravated assault with special allegations of using a deadly weapon, Attorney General Douglas Moylan said in a press release.

Joiner Soram was charged in December 2022 after he was accused of beating a man with a baseball bat and taking about $20 in cash and a G-Shock watch the man was wearing. After the attack, the man was found to have bruising on his left upper thigh, charging documents stated.

Joiner Soram, who was with an alleged co-actor, John Soram, fled after the attack but a witness followed the men and pointed them out to the police. Joiner Soram and John Soram, when located, were found with the man's watch and the baseball bat and stolen cash, the magistrate's complaint added.

Both men denied any involvement in the robbery.

Moylan, in his release, recognized the help of the witness, or good Samaritan, who helped the police in finding Joiner Soram a day after the attack, along with other witnesses who testified.

“It was because of good Samaritan law-abiding neighbors in our community that the jury heard the evidence needed to convict defendant Joiner Soram,” stated Moylan, who also explained the victim was a person with a mental disability who was unable to testify about what happened.

With the guilty verdict, Joiner Soram faces more than 50 years in prison, which the prosecution will be seeking from Judge Vernon Perez.

“This new AG's office has developed trial teams of experienced prosecutors willing and capable to put the bad guys behind bars to protect us, punish the criminals and deter against future crimes by asking for and hopefully getting tough sentences,” Moylan concluded in the release.