When Ashley Nicole Santos got word of an anonymous good Samaritan offering to help her family get their power back on, a rush of emotions overwhelmed her.

She and her three children, who are 5 to 12 years old, had been living in a house with no power for about 11 days.

"Despite living in this time of chaos, there are still people with hearts of gold, who keep the circle of lending a helping hand going," she said.

The good Samaritan, who asked to remain anonymous, read Santos' story in The Guam Daily Post.

Santos, 27, said her family is blessed with an "unexpected, great act of kindness."

"To the anonymous person who gave us a break in life, my children and I sincerely want to say thank you for allowing us to still keep the roof over our heads," Santos said.

The Santos family lives in Section 8 housing. If they couldn't come up with payment for their utilities, the mother said they ran the risk of being homeless.

"Unexpected kindness is the most powerful, least costly and most underrated agent of human change and for that, we recognize the anonymous person as our guardian angel," she said.

How it started

About two weeks ago, the power to the Santos family's home was disconnected because of an outstanding bill of $922.22.

At the time, she said she could only pay $100 but she was told to come up with at least $461.11 to have their power reconnected.

She didn't have the needed amount.

When the Guam Department of Administration launched on Wednesday the tenant pre-application for a $33.6 million federally funded rental and utilities relief assistance program, Santos was among the first 100 to turn in their completed forms.

The Emergency Relief Assistance program provides pandemic-impacted renters with help to pay up to 15 months of rent, rental arrears, utilities and utility arrears.

DOA will accept tenant pre-applications through March 19.

Santos was hoping for the best, for her children's sake. She was hoping that DOA will pre-approve her for the program.

The whole process may take weeks. By that time, the mother of three said they could be homeless.

Then came the unexpected help Friday. The good Samaritan worked directly with the Guam Power Authority to pay the outstanding utility bill so that the power would be reconnected.

Santos said she's asking DOA to give her pre-application slot to another family who's also in need of help.

DOA: Checks by April

DOA Deputy Director Bernadine C. Gines said the first batch of checks for the Emergency Rental Assistance program could be out by April, for the clear-cut applications.

"We'd like to help as many families as possible," she said, adding that DOA is happy with the response they've been getting from the public within the first few days.

Her office also fielded several calls from the public about the ERA program, she said.

As of noon Friday, she said there's more than 300 pre-application forms submitted to DOA via email and via the drop box at the Treasurer of Guam office on the first floor of the ITC Building.

The forms are available at the DOA website, doa.guam.gov, and at mayors' offices.

More than 3,000 copies of the form have been distributed to the mayors, Gines said.

DOA, she said, expects there to be more forms turned in this weekend.

"We acknowledge that a number of people don't have access to the internet to email the filled out form or to drive to ITC to drop off the application so we are planning on providing more locations for these drop boxes," she said.