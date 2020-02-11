Good Samaritans help save drowning woman

Local residents became heroes on Monday afternoon after they pulled a Korean tourist out of the water at Ypao Beach in Tumon.

The group, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Guam Daily Post a group of swimmers noticed a female swimmer struggling in the water.

Hearing the shouting, they reacted quickly and ran into the water and brought the woman to shore. She was unconscious and unresponsive.

The woman’s husband, who had been sitting on the beach, started CPR with the help of the good Samaritans.

The Guam Visitors Bureau said GVB beach safety officer Kurtis Samburgen and Department of Parks and Recreation lifeguard Taka Diaz were also at the scene and assisted.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s or 50s, was revived and transported to Guam Memorial Hospital.

The workers said they didn’t want the credit for saving the woman’s life and were just glad to be there at the right time to lend a hand.

Surf has been hazardous in recent days and lifeguards could be heard whistling to swimmers to get out of the water when conditions got too rough.