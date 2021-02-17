Good To Go, Guam Girl Scouts partner for cookie-delivery campaign

Whether it's thin mints or shortbread cookies from Guam Girl Scouts Inc. that bring you joy, you can now have your favorite boxes of goodness delivered to your doorstep.

Good To Go has partnered with Guam Girl Scouts Inc. to offer Guamanians safe and easy options to receive the annual treats.

Kevin Hashimoto, Good To Go chief executive officer, met with Guam Girl Scouts Executive Director Karina Quito to discuss a new approach to cookie season in light of the current pandemic as well as the community's growing desire for convenience.

With this new partnership, Good To Go and the Guam Girl Scouts are launching their Girl Scout cookies take-out and delivery campaign.

The campaign offers a safe and affordable way for Scouts to sell their cookies and for residents to enjoy their favorite cookies.

"With social distancing and frequent sanitizing being the new norm, safety is their No. 1 priority at the Guam Girl Scouts," according to a press release. "Together with Good To Go, they aim to provide a safe cookie delivery service to the island community as well as giving those the option to pick up their cookies at the Girl Scouts headquarters located in Tamuning."