Kevin Hashimoto has always dreamed big, but three months ago he never could have dreamed up seeing his business grow at the pace it did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner of Good to Go, a food delivery service, got the idea when he traveled to Asia with his mother for medical reasons.

“We had food delivered to us at the hospital. I thought it was super convenient,” said Hashimoto. “When we got back on island, I was watching 'The Walking Dead', and thought wouldn’t it be cool to have dinner delivered tonight?”

The idea was turned into a business plan and, a year later, Good to Go got its first order.

In January, the company was averaging about 30 deliveries a day to a limited segment of the island.

“We’ve done five times the business in the last 45 days," he said, comparing business in January and February.

When The Guam Daily Post spoke with him on Thursday, Hashimoto was in the middle of hiring a new batch of drivers, signing on new restaurant partners and monitoring orders.

“As a business owner, it’s been non-stop. I’m mentally clocked in all the time. There’s too much to be done,” said Hashimoto.

But don’t think for a second that the owner is complaining. Having this kind of demand and massive growth is something the John F. Kennedy grad has been dreaming of for years.

“It definitely feels like we’ve been preparing for opportunities like this as far as the demand for a long time. We were early to the market offering food delivery, and it’s been a real experience the last 45 days getting in touch with the community and having an opportunity to service new customers,” Hashimoto said.

There have been numerous challenges during the pandemic like quadrupling their staff in a week, training ten drivers in a single day, dealing with food quality amid roadblocks that kept drivers in long lines and doubling the restaurant options.

Last week Hashimoto signed agreements with his largest restaurant partners yet – Jollibee and Infusion.

“That’s been the silver lining of everything. We’ve had opportunities to get new restaurant partners because of the situation,” he said. “The most valuable thing was the relationships we were able to make.”

They've been able to build more relationships with restaurants and with customers, who had never heard of Good to Go or tried their services.

In the last few weeks, Good to Go has averaged more than 100 orders a day and expanded the route.

While he and his team never considered themselves essential workers before the pandemic, they’ve realized how important the service they provide has been especially for those residents who haven’t been able to leave their homes to go to the grocery store or pick up meals from restaurants.

Hashimoto said they have a few customers who have no choice but to order delivery. One customer, who has been unable to leave their home during the pandemic, orders lunch and dinner by delivery every day.

Aside from customer service, Good to Go also prioritized the safety of their drivers equipping them with masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and implementing delivery practices like leaving food on a door knob or on a table outside a home to limit interaction between the driver and the customer.

“Delivery drivers have been essential workers through this pandemic,” he said. “I think the community support that we’ve felt has been amazing.”