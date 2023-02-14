GOP bill reforms GVB law

Following stalled and tense meetings concerning the Guam Visitors Bureau, a group of Republican lawmakers sponsored legislation that would make a number of reforms to the tourism agency, including ending a practice of members being able to purchase multiple votes.

Sens. Telo Taitague, Jesse Lujan and Joanne Brown introduced Bill 38-37, which also requires that board members disclose certain financial information mandated upon other public officials.

Bill 38 is an expansion of Bill 81-36, a measure with similar intent introduced last term by Taitague, Brown and then-Sen. Tony Ada. The measure underwent a public hearing but was never reported out of committee, according to Taitague.

The bureau has stirred in controversy since GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez accused board members early last year of colluding to determine the outcome of each board meeting, particularly on allocating program funds.

The board hasn't met since May 2022, when members decided to postpone all meetings until the bureau harmonized its bylaws with its enabling legislation, and for the board to hire its own legal counsel.

A special board meeting at the end of January did not proceed due to a lack of quorum, and because questions were raised about the legality of two directorships for Akihiro Tani and George Chiu.

The Office of the Attorney General was asked to weigh in on the matter and essentially determined that board appointments for Tani and Chiu were invalid. Following that determination, a special board meeting scheduled for Monday was postponed.

In a press release announcing the introduction of Bill 38, Taitague called for the change in law to “make it clear the bureau belongs to the people of Guam and not a handful of businessmen.”

“The measure is offered to help put an end to a system that for years has allowed certain business interests via the GVB board of directors (Board) to control the direction of the island’s tourism agency,” Taitague's release stated.

The GVB board of directors contains five appointed directors and four elected directors, who are contributing members in good standing and elected by the GVB membership.

Any person, partnership or corporation is entitled to be a GVB member. There are two classes: contributing members who pay $100 or more annually; and honorary members who pay less than $100 each year and cannot vote.

Under current law, contributing members can acquire multiple votes, based on the number of $100 contributions, provided that no member can have more than 10 votes.

Bill 38 will do away with current provisions on multiple voting rights, the ability of contributing members to vote by proxy, and the ability to cast multiple votes in directorship elections. This would clear the way for small businesses to serve on the board regardless of the size of their company's funds, according to Taitague's release.

“The current method of selecting members to serve on the GVB board makes it difficult, if not impossible, for small businesses across our tourism industry to meaningfully participate in the decision-making process which involves the expenditure of Tourist Attraction Fund revenues,” Taitague stated in her release.

The measure also amends language governing the board, requiring legislative consent for directors appointed by the speaker, and subjecting board members to requirements of the Public Official Disclosure Act. Board members with expired terms may also remain on the board, but they won't be able to vote under Bill 38.

Insofar as any bylaws, rules or regulations that GVB may establish that are inconsistent with law – Bill 38 makes it clear that local law would be controlling.

“Although Guam law recognizes GVB as an autonomous agency, its board of directors must understand that the organization belongs to the People of Guam and not a handful of business executives,” Taitague stated in the release.

Last week, Sen. Amanda Shelton, head of the legislative committee on tourism, canceled a scheduled oversight hearing for GVB just minutes before it was set to take place. Taitague and some of her Republican colleagues criticized the cancellation, and Taitague has called for Shelton to step down as chair due to an apparent conflict of interest with her uncle serving as GVB board member.

Shelton has not responded to a request for comment.

Lujan, who called the cancellation a “tragic day for democracy,” stated in Taitague's release that the cancellation may have been an attempt “to cover up the dereliction of duty over the years by certain board members.”

Bill 38 would make it impossible, if not difficult, for current and future directors to continue such practices, he added.

Brown stated that increased transparency creates public trust, and that is why she believed Bill 38 should move forward, as part of broader efforts to address issues with the GVB board.