The Republican Party of Guam released a public statement on Monday expressing concerns with the latest executive order issued by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero mandating proof of vaccination for residents to enter certain business establishments.

The latest executive order "sets the parameters of segregation and creates a deep division within our community. Segregation is never a healthy decision," the GOP stated. "This latest E.O. divides our community between the “haves and have nots” as it mandates different treatment for those with proof of vaccination vs. those without – and additionally for a different treatment for people who are employed by the Gov-Guam and everyone else. For example, if employees of specific private industries don’t get vaccinated by next month, they can face termination, or their employer can face financial fines by continuing their employment.

The Republican party of Guam questioned why the governor would create a "special class of citizen, specifically those employed by GovGuam" referring to the directive for vaccinations for government workers but also providing an option of electing weekly testing.

"Why does the governor not allow for providing private sector employees with the same testing option, also paid for at government expense? What rational, medical, or scientific basis is there for treating these groups of citizens differently?" the release stated.

The GOP noted that they encourage individuals to get vaccinated, but also said the realities that many parents, students, employers, pregnant women, nursing mothers and other informed citizens still have reservations must be respected.

"The governor’s latest EO criminalizes and penalizes them. It also penalizes private businesses that refuse to treat customers with the vaccine differently from those without. There are several local businesses and citizens who have courageously taken a stand against this EO. And we also advocate for the repeal of this EO," the release stated.

"With one impulsive knee-jerk reaction, while blaming residents who aren’t vaccinated, the governor just set us back. She needs to go back to the history books, as she will learn that segregation is never a healthy decision," the party statement added.