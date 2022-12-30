GOP senators unveil agenda for upcoming legislative term

The six-member Republican caucus showed a united front to reporters Thursday, announcing the selection of the minority leader in the upcoming legislative term and unveiling a wide-ranging agenda of policy proposals.

“I’m humbled and I’m very thankful and grateful to my colleagues,” Sen. Frank Blas, minority leader-select, said. “This wasn’t an easy decision, mind you, and I’ll tell you why. Any one of the members that you see here can stand up and be the leader. They just happened to throw everything on top of my shoulders, which I willingly accepted.”

Blas was selected unanimously, according to the caucus.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I’m up to the challenge, and I’m very thankful of the confidence they have in me,” he said, later acknowledging there will be times where the minority will compromise and disagree with one another.

But a term’s worth of bills already have the buy-in of all six members. The priorities from the GOP group unveiled Thursday range from reducing crime to increasing “education proficiency,” stabilizing Guam’s pandemic-affected economy and shoring up environmental protections.

The Republicans also committed to revisiting two proposals that did not get approved in the expiring Legislature: reforming the governor’s powers during a public health emergency and reducing the Business Privilege Tax from 5% to 4%.

Changing what the island’s governor can do in a declared emergency, and the mechanics of how public health emergencies are extended, will be “one of the first” bills introduced by returning Sen. Chris Duenas.

“Unfortunately, in this term some of our colleagues have aligned themselves consistently with the administration. If the governor vetoes a bill, they don’t override it - without question. And I don’t think that’s why we’re here. … If you’re going to listen and take direction (from) the governor, then go work for the governor,” Sen. Joanne Brown said, adding the caucus was united on providing checks and balances to the executive branch, led by Democrat Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who successfully secured a second four-year term.

The reduction of the BPT, which proponents argue will support struggling businesses and can lead to price decreases for consumers, may not require a large cut in the government of Guam budget, typically estimated to be $60 million in annual revenue for each percentage point eliminated.

“The (Earned Income Tax Credit) - that was $55 million that the government (of Guam) had to take out of the general fund. We now have that $55 million - we don’t have to pay out anymore. If you’re talking bout the $60 million that has to be taken out if BPT is (reduced) … we have assistance there,” Sen. Telo Taitague said.

Race for speaker

The Republican Party isn't the only party needing to firm up its leadership for the upcoming term. The nine-member Democratic majority has not finalized its selection for speaker, vice speaker and committee chairmanships, several people with knowledge of the ongoing discussions confirmed.

Tony Babauta, chairman of the Democratic Party of Guam, said he had “no information to provide” on the progress of his party’s caucus in the Legislature, when reached for comment on the matter.

A minority caucus can either choose to go along with the decisions of its colleagues across the aisle, or support candidates of its own. With the makeup of incoming lawmakers, a GOP-backed senator would need only two votes from the members of the Democratic majority to be successfully installed as speaker or chairperson.

When asked by The Guam Daily Post how the minority caucus will handle the race for the important legislative roles, the GOP lawmakers said they were united in backing a single candidate, but did not disclose who the choice would be, or if the choice already has been made.

“This is politics,” Blas said. “We’re seeking parity. We’re seeking (equality). We’re seeking the ability to be able to do our job well. And unless and until that can be answered, we’re sticking strong.”

Blas later clarified that those seeking support from any Republican senator to be the speaker of the 37th Guam Legislature will need to court and convince all six members of the minority caucus, who won’t piecemeal votes out individually, but vote as a unified bloc.

“We’re six behind the best candidate this caucus feels will be able to serve in the Legislature,” he said.

Republican senators also said they will be pushing to reform the standing rules of the Legislature in the new term.

Some specific changes mentioned by the GOP caucus were to increase the Republican membership on the Committee on Rules, which determines what bills are considered in legislative session.

The minority senators also stumped for limiting last-minute agenda additions and increasing the likelihood of minority-backed measures advancing to a public hearing.

“Many times you’ve seen over the last two years, … that we’ve got legislation where we’ve only got, literally minutes to be able to decide on,” Blas said, later adding the six-person minority caucus won’t have to “jump through procedural hoops” if the rules are successfully changed.