Alyssa Gordon won the University of Guam Sociology Program’s first-ever I Kannai Gi Tano’, Hand in the Land, Sociology Award, the university stated in a press release.

Gordon is a senior at UOG and a sociology major. The award recognizes the efforts and qualities of an outstanding sociology student who contributes to the community with selflessness, a strong work ethic and a sense of responsibility for the land, sea and community, the press release states.

“This award recognizes the best of what it means to be from Guam, an island community that seeks to raise up daughters and sons that walk a path of service in all aspects of their lives and do so with a passion and determination that inspires others,” said Kirk Johnson, professor of sociology.

The program faculty who selected Gordon described her as exemplifying impeccable character, strong leadership and scholarship.

“When I was presented this award, I was surprised that the faculty of the Sociology Program recognize all of these amazing qualities in me that sometimes I do not see in myself,” Gordon said.