Got a PUA overpayment? Offsetting of benefits an option

Pandemic-impacted workers now have an option of offsetting half of their weekly federal unemployment benefits to cover any overpayments, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said.

Instead of writing a check or coming up with money to return an overpayment of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, for example, the worker can now opt to use half of their future weekly benefits to cover overpayments until the full amount is covered.

"There are offsets already taking place," Dell'Isola said. "What happens is 50% of their PUA benefits still go to them, and the other 50% will be taken for the offset. That way, we don't wipe out their benefits and they still get something."

This option wasn't made available before, he said.

"Claimant can come in and either pay it off, or let the offset do what it's supposed to do," he said, adding that some may find this more convenient.

Some workers earlier said it's hard for them to return PUA overpayments, some by several thousands of dollars, because they already used the money and rely only on the weekly $645 PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation to survive.

As of February, nearly 3,000 PUA claimants got federal unemployment aid overpayment notices.

Of that number, 179 or about 6% were able to return the money.

The recovered money at the time was $435,430, based on Guam Department of Labor data.

As of this week, GDOL continues to conduct hearings on PUA overpayments and appeals, he said.

More than 30,000 pandemic-impacted Guam workers have received some $596 million in PUA, FPUC and Lost Wages Assistance, inclusive of this week's $21.7 million in batched claims.