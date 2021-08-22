DRT extends customer call hours temporarily to respond to All RISE questions

SEPTEMBER: Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu discussed the process for the All RISE Act and Advance Child Tax Credit during an interview on Wednesday. DRT also has expanded the call center hours to answer questions about the All RISE. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation extends Customer Call Center Branch temporary hours to accommodate taxpayer inquires for the All-RISE program.

The Call Center phone numbers are:

• 635-1840

• 635-1841

• 635-7614

• 635-7651

• 635-1813

Resident also can e-mail pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov

The temporary hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. from Aug 23 to Sept 10.

DRT created the Call Center to help manage the large volume of calls which the agency receives on a daily basis and will be assisting taxpayers who may need information on the All-RISE program.

2
2
0
0
3

Tags

Recommended for you