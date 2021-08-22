The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation extends Customer Call Center Branch temporary hours to accommodate taxpayer inquires for the All-RISE program.

The Call Center phone numbers are:

• 635-1840

• 635-1841

• 635-7614

• 635-7651

• 635-1813

Resident also can e-mail pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.

The temporary hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. from Aug 23 to Sept 10.

DRT created the Call Center to help manage the large volume of calls which the agency receives on a daily basis and will be assisting taxpayers who may need information on the All-RISE program.