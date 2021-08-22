The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation extends Customer Call Center Branch temporary hours to accommodate taxpayer inquires for the All-RISE program.
The Call Center phone numbers are:
• 635-1840
• 635-1841
• 635-7614
• 635-7651
• 635-1813
Resident also can e-mail pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.
The temporary hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. from Aug 23 to Sept 10.
DRT created the Call Center to help manage the large volume of calls which the agency receives on a daily basis and will be assisting taxpayers who may need information on the All-RISE program.