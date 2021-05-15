Got travel plans? Public Health issues guidance on eased quarantine

Certain fully vaccinated travelers are exempted from quarantine at a government facility when they enter Guam starting May 15, while the mandatory quarantine is reduced from 14 days to 10 days for non-fully vaccinated passengers, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Public Health on Friday issued its guidance memo related to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's latest executive order easing travel protocols in time for the May 15 reopening of Guam's tourism.

The release of the guidance came hours before the governor's 3 p.m. press conference on COVID-19 updates.

Quarantine exemption only applies to travelers who are fully vaccinated using U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccines, such as the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines.

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

For individuals with immediate proof of FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccination, they must present:

Photo identification (e.g. passport, driver’s license, state-issued identification);

COVID-19 vaccination record card, which includes the patient name, date of birth, vaccination date(s), and the brand of COVID-19 vaccine administered;

Secondary form of COVID-19 vaccine verification such as Vaccinating health authority record, vaccinating provider letter, receipt of COVID-19 vaccine administered or another form of secondary verification, to be approved at the reviewing officer’s discretion NOTE: Individuals vaccinated on Guam, whose vaccination information are verifiable utilizing the WebIZ Application will not be required to present a secondary form of vaccine verification. Declaration of Individual Attesting to COVID-19 Vaccination, signed under penalty of perjury



Inability to prove full vaccination

Public Health said individuals who are unable to to present immediate proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry into Guam may sign a voluntary quarantine acknowledgement form and may be subject to quarantine and symptom monitoring.

That's until DPHSS is able to verify vaccination status.

Upon proof of verification, the individual will be cleared from quarantine and must comply with symptom monitoring for 14 days after arrival via Sara Alert.

Moreover, those who are unable to present immediate proof of a previous COVID-19 infection must sign a voluntary quarantine acknowledgement form.

They must be quarantined at the quarantine facility and monitored for symptoms until Public Health is able to verify if exemption can be granted on the basis of a previous COVID-19 infection and recovery.

Individuals in the quarantine facility may receive, subject to availability and at no cost to travelers, a COVID-19 test on day 6 of quarantine administered by DPHSS or another provider designated by DPHSS.

For the complete text of Public Health's guidance memo, visit the Joint Information Center's webpage:

https://ghs.guam.gov/coronavirus-covid-19.