The governor stands behind the actions taken by certain governor's office staff when Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey's electronic signature was used to commit public funds on certain hotels that were turned into quarantine facilities for travelers.

Unpingco-DeNorcey last week told The Guam Daily Post she didn’t recall giving approval for the use of her digital signature specifically for GovGuam to commit paying Pacific Star Resort & Spa, Days Inn, Wyndham Garden Guam and Hotel Santa Fe Guam as quarantine hotels. The public health director said she only found out about the use of her electronic signature when The Guam Daily Post showed the letters addressed to the hotels.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday acknowledged electronic signatures should not be used without permission.

“They are not to be used unless authorized,” the governor said.

The governor said the letters bearing the public health director's electronic signature were “not a document presented before her, it was a (letter) read over the phone and she gave and authorized her permission to that letter.”

The governor said, of DeNorcey, “She said she does not recall ... and that’s plausible as she is the director with many things coming her way.”

Each of the identical letters to the four hotels has the copy-pasted electronic signature of Unpingco-DeNorcey.

GovGuam has set aside $4 million out of $117 million in federal COVID-19 funds to pay the hotels.

The public health director has said the use of her signature on the letters to the hotels is “news to me.”

Unpingco-DeNorcey said she should have been copied on the email discussions among governor's staffers to use her electronic signature.

In one email, on April 1, June M.C. Borja, an administrative services officer at the Legal Office of the Office of the Governor of Guam, wrote to Laurie Tumaneng, a policy adviser in the governor's office: "Per Sophia's instructions, kindly requesting if you can insert Linda DeNorcey's digital signature on the attached four letters please, and send back to me to send out? We have obtained Ms. DeNorcey's approval to use her digital signature on the attached letters," the email from Borja states. The email was referring to Sophia Diaz, an attorney who works in the governor's office.

Confident in role of legal counsel

The governor also on Tuesday said she remains confident in the role of her legal counsel, Haig Huynh. Huynh had taken the lead in the emergency commitments to pay the four hotels and a laundry service provider.

"For the most part, I have checked with (Budget Director Lester Carlson) on a budget prior to proceeding. All other times, I have acted on the direction of the governor," Huynh, who is the governor's son-in-law, said in an email to budget and finance officials and the Office of Civil Defense in late March.

'Absolutely untrue'

The governor's press conference on Tuesday also gave her an opportunity to respond to questions about the selection of the Pacific Star as a quarantine hotel. Leon Guerrero said it is “absolutely untrue” that there was favoritism or dishonesty in the selection of hotels now utilized as quarantine facilities by the government of Guam.

The government’s procurement of the hotels has received much scrutiny, enough to warrant an oversight hearing with the Guam Legislature.

Contracts with the facilities have not been finalized and approved by the attorney general, but the governor confirmed verbal agreements had been made.

Leon Guerrero said her legal counsel and the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association president, Mary Rhodes, put out an email seeking interested hotels for the government quarantine facilities.

Rhodes was aware of the government's budget, a room rate of $100 per night, and only three hotels, Days Inn, Wyndham and Santa Fe responded initially. The fourth, Pacific Star, came later.

The hotel's owners had taken a $32 million mortgage on the hotel and an Agat property with the Bank of Guam in 2016.

"My interest is not because (Pacific Star) has a mortgage with the Bank of Guam ... My interest is protecting the people of Guam and as governor, if I did not meet up to my responsibility then the trust the people of Guam had given me when they elected is not being carried out. So any kind of notion about (the mortgage) is totally untrue," Leon Guerrero said.