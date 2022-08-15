Gov leading primary race, August poll finds

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero holds a 16-point advantage over her primary challenger Del. Mike San Nicolas, a recent poll has found.

The Guam Daily Post was provided with a copy of an independent poll conducted by Anthology Research between Aug. 4 and 8. Each respondent was asked if the Democratic primary were held today, which of the two candidates would they likely vote for.

According to the poll results, Leon Guerrero would receive 52% of likely votes to San Nicolas’ 36%. The poll results from Anthology Research additionally found that even if San Nicolas were to capture all of the swing vote, he would still "come up short" in the race for governor.

Anthology Research was commissioned to conduct market research to examine the upcoming race for governor of Guam. A quantitative study in the form of a mixed-mode survey, which, according to the document obtained by the Post, means both online and telephone responses were used for the research.

A total of 369 registered voters were interviewed in this study.

Fieldwork began on Aug. 4 and was completed Aug. 8. According to the research group, an internet sample was provided by voter contact lists and supplemented with Anthology’s "proprietary consumer panel."

"The telephone interviews were conducted using a random digit dialing selection process," the organization stated." Each respondent was screened to ensure they were registered to vote in Guam at the address at which they were contacted, had a history of voting in the last two elections, and were likely to choose the Democratic ballot in the primary election."

The margin of error for a sample of this size is +/- 5.10 percentage points with a 95% confidence level, according to Anthology Research.