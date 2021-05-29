Gov. Leon Guerrero lauds President Biden's FY2022 budget proposal

Adelup's statement on President Biden’s fiscal 2022 budget proposal:

President Biden’s budget proposal includes eliminating the Medicaid funding cap for territories and aligning the matching rates for territories with those for states. President Biden also included his support for moving toward parity in other critical federal programs, including Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Governor Leon Guerrero stated, “Today, with President Biden’s support for changes to Medicaid for territories and parity in SSI and other programs, we see how meaningfully engaging our advocates at the federal level can yield positive outcomes for the people of Guam. Last month, I met with Gretchen Sierra-Zorita, the Associate Director for Puerto Rico and the Territories. We discussed at length how several federal laws and programs affect Guam, including Medicaid and SSI, and how our advocacy for impactful changes in these programs can benefit the people of Guam.”

“President Biden’s budget proposal includes two major policy plans - the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan. Both plans make investments to lift the working class and many families who struggle to cover basic expenses for health care, education, and child care costs. As a mother, nurse, and the first maga’håga, I am proud to announce that President Biden’s proposal makes historic investments to provide paid family and medical leave, reduce health care costs, improve maternal health and reduce maternal mortality, end domestic and gender-based violence, and prepare for future public health emergencies,” continued Governor Leon Guerrero.

Lieutenant Governor Tenorio added, “President Biden’s budget proposal will help our Administration address some of our key policy priorities. On homelessness, the proposal expands housing assistance, increases homeless assistance grants, and improves access to homeownership. On child poverty, it expands tax credits for families, provides critical nutrition assistance, and expands access to child care. On education, it provides free universal preschool and two years of free community college. Finally, on the climate crisis, the proposal makes significant investments in clean energy and reducing emissions. Help is here.”