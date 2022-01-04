Gov. Leon Guerrero sends out a statement following confirmation of 210 COVID-19 cases in one day

A message from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was sent out Tuesday night hours after a Joint Information Center reported Guam's highest daily COVID-19 count in months.

On Tuesday, we reported 210 positive COVID-19 cases, our highest case count in a single day since October 29, 2021, when we reported 111 cases at the tail end of our last surge. At the time of this recording, there are 11 COVID hospital admissions, none of whom are receiving ICU level of care or are on a ventilator. Our CAR Score is 22.2.

As Public Health officials forecasted, surges in positive cases often follow holidays such as Christmas and New Years due to increased travel and gatherings. Paired with the emergent and highly transmissible Omicron variant, this development is likely what we are seeing today.

Although our island does not currently have the specialized expertise needed to identify specific variants, we remain in constant communication with U.S. health officials to determine and address Omicron’s presence in our community.

After beating three surges, our people know what to do. We know how we can move stronger. We know how we can move smarter. We know how we can move safer.

We can do so much to prevent our hospital from running out of beds, to prevent unnecessary loss of life, and to prevent our health care workers from being overwhelmed. If only we realize ahead of time, NOW, what is asked of us to preserve the health of our families and our island. We will act quickly to save lives.

As we have acknowledged, my administration and our expert professionals in healthcare have been very closely monitoring our cases and transmission trends since the outbreak of the Omicron variant in South Africa two months ago.

Two out of the three deaths reported on Monday tested positive the same day they were Dead on Arrival to the hospital. This could mean they were unaware of the severity of their symptoms or they waited until it was too late to act.

I am concerned about this trend, but I am more confident in our protective measures to minimize hospitalizations and severe illness, and prevent deaths.

As students, educators and support staff are returning to school, and as many others are returning to work after the holidays, we must act with sincerity and vigilance.

Please. For your health and those who love you. DO NOT WAIT until it’s too late. Look for emergency warning signs. Seek emergency care immediately or call 911 if you have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, or bluish lips or face.

Please. For your health and those who love you. GET VACCINATED AND GET BOOSTED. Nearly 130-thousand of us have done our parts to get fully vaccinated, including over 12-thousand teens and about 5-thousand children.

But only roughly 39-thousand booster shots have so far been administered. This tells us that many people still need a boost, especially if it has been six months or more since your last COVID vaccine.

And the opportunity to get your vaccine or booster remains available at no cost and is widely accessible through Public Health’s vaccination clinics. Which recently has been expanded in partnership with the Guam Department of Education and will be made available at certain schools, after hours, starting this week.

Taking these steps, in addition to seeking COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment, are our best defense to overcome this deadly virus. And so we are pleading with you to take them for your protection.

On our end, we remain committed to stopping the spread of this virus with every resource we have at our disposal. This includes having our healthcare responders execute the three T’s of our trusted approach: We test. We track. And we treat.

We resumed public testing six days a week from 8 AM to 11 AM Monday to Saturday at the Old Carnival Grounds in Tiyan and starting next week, we will expand testing hours. If you have been exposed to a positive case or if you are experiencing symptoms, I am urging you to quarantine and get tested immediately.

On Tuesday, Public Health began administering brand new Cue COVID-19 test kits. This test is completely free of charge and helps make our operations more efficient to get your results faster and easier with access through a text message.

With increased testing, we are taking prompt action to track the contacts of positive cases, minimize transmission rates, and identify new cases quicker than before.

On top of enhanced testing and tracking, we also have the tools to help people get better faster. Since September of last year, we have been providing monoclonal antibody therapy at our hospitals and the Mangilao Senior Citizens Center. So far, we have treated over 1-thousand people who know the benefits of this treatment.

This therapy lowers your risk of developing severe symptoms and needing hospitalization. And it will make a great difference for people who have comorbidities or compromised immune systems.

A year ago, we did not have this lifesaving treatment. We did not have these advanced test kits. And all of these measures that we introduced, refined and revamped, are game changers that will guarantee us putting our best foot forward.

As I have said before, we must take urgency and respond to Omicron as if it is a Super Typhoon. Like putting up shutters and securing our homes, we must reinforce Wearing our masks, Washing our hands, and Watching our distance - in addition to getting the vaccine, booster, and treatment.

With these important tools and guiding strategies as our protection, we can and will move stronger, smarter and as people united for the common good. People who put lives first. People who can and will prevail, again and again.

May God guide us all and may God bless Guam.