Gov: Light at the end of the tunnel

The governor’s medical advisory group is now recommending that anyone with mild symptoms of COVID-19 get tested right away as the curve of cases has flattened.

Previously the advisory group had recommended that anyone with mild symptoms who does not feel sick or have a chronic disease should just isolate at home rather than go to clinics or the hospital to be tested.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said during a briefing at Adelup on Wednesday.

The governor’s advisory group three weeks ago had initially projected 300 hospitalized patients by today and a mass fatality rate of thousands.

“The initial projections of mass fatality of 3,500 was wrong. We’re grateful that it was wrong, but none of this was fate. ... Lives were saved because we stayed home and stopped the spread,” said Leon Guerrero.

Her advisory group has been opposed to mass testing on the island but pushed for targeted and expanded testing.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, a member of the governor’s medical advisory group, said the key to winning the war against COVID-19 is the expansion of testing capacity.

“By doing so, our targeted search-and-destroy strategy can become even more effective and of better quality,” Cabrera added.

The expansion will begin Saturday with a pilot program for targeted testing in Astumbo.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said there will be drive-thru and walk-up areas at the Astumbo Gym.

The testing will target individuals who have “barriers to care” and may be sick at their homes.

Unpingco-DeNorcey said the testing requirements are for individuals exhibiting mild COVID-19 symptoms that include: fever, chills, runny nose, sore throat, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal pain, loss of sense of smell and appetite, congestion, fatigue, weakness, and rash. She said the Public Health teams will specifically be looking for those who have mild symptoms and also have preexisting medical conditions that include: chronic lung disease, asthma, emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, high blood pressure, renal disease, chronic liver disease, anyone who is immune-compromised, cancer, lupus, neurological disorders, and current or former smokers.

“We want to have both of these conditions – mild illnesses and preexisting medical conditions,” said Unpingco-DeNorcey.

Once DPHSS determines someone tests positive, a team will begin a contact tracing investigation to identify household and close contacts and test those individuals as well.

“We want to make sure that there’s no cross-contamination occurring so we can control the transmission of the disease. We will assess if they have a condition in their homes that’s suitable for all of them to live in, but if it’s not suitable, meaning ... for example, an elderly in the household with a positive patient or another family member who has a comorbidity, we don’t want all of you in that house. So what we’ll do is, we’ll take out that person that is positive and put them in a government of Guam isolation area and from there we move on,” she explained.

Members of the Guam National Guard and Guam Police Department will be present during the drive-thru testing that will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Aside from the targeted testing in Astumbo this weekend, DPHSS has eased the restrictions for testing.

The new phase of testing would encourage anyone with fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or disruption of taste or smell to seek testing at Public Health clinics, American Medical Center, FHP or the Seventh-day Adventist Guam Clinic.

Those sick patients who are “acutely ill” will be seen in emergency departments and hospitals and will be prioritized for testing.

The new phase of testing will also give priority to very high-risk individuals and their caregivers who are asymptomatic, front-line health care workers and first responders, and members of large households that have moderate to high-risk individuals such as multi-generational homes, said Cabrera.

“Mitigation works and we are successful in suppressing a major surge because of everyone’s actions,” said Cabrera. “We have significantly flattened the curve with our efforts. However, this course, it is not completely flat, thus a surge still looms in the distance.”

The advisory group is now projecting a surge – possibly in September or October.

“The threat to overwhelm our hospital system could occur in the fall. We must understand that short of an available and effective vaccine, a surge will continue to be a threat. As with other projections, this trajectory is not a forecast of our fate, but yet another recon report of our enemy,” said Cabrera, reading statements provided by Guam State Surgeon Dr. Mike Cruz, president of Guam Regional Medical City.

He said death toll estimates were not included in the new projections because it was “too hard to predict.”

Guam Medical Association President Dr. Thomas Shieh reacted to the latest projections and the plan for targeted testing.

“I don’t like projections. It’s called a guess. Focus on the real-time numbers here on Guam. There is no book or model for Guam. Focus on the people here on island. This is not a tabletop exercise,” said Shieh. “It doesn’t make sense to call people out when they have a cold to get tested. Continue to tell them to stay home – (it's) the best management and it’s working. I think they need to focus on testing all health care providers and at the airport.”