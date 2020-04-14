Gov: No need for site disclosure; Public Health in control

The nondisclosure of certain COVID-19 cluster sites does not impact the work that needs to be done in terms of treatment and additional measures, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The governor made the statement when asked why the Department of Public Health and Social Services isn't publicly identifying the two "health care settings" where 17 medical workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health has previously named the Iglesia Ni Cristo, a United Airlines flight, the Hafa Adai Bingo hall and the Sinajana Senior Citizens Center as places where people got infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The two health care settings and a hotel that hosted a birthday party were left unnamed.

Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey last week said she didn’t want to name the two health care settings because they were "private businesses and I want to make certain that the anonymity is ensured for that particular case.”

Keeping these places anonymous to the general public does not hinder Public Health's ability to conduct its investigation, the governor said Monday. The department is in control, she added.

"They have the information and they do the contact tracing and they do the surveillance," Leon Guerrero said. "Public Health has the information. They know where it's at. They do contact tracing. ... They are doing everything within the guidelines and standards and they are actually identifying people as quickly as possible."

Stay home and contact your physician if you are showing symptoms of any kind, the governor added.

Transparency should be 'highest priority'

In a separate interview, Dr. Peter Lombard, who is tracking Guam's COVID-19 statistics, said the public is owed information on sites where COVID-19 transmission has occurred.

“One thing to keep in mind – if we’re doing really well, then ultimately, maybe it doesn’t matter that we don’t have that information. If truly your No. 1 goal is to find all the positive cases, (transparency) should be the highest priority over any other concern,” said Lombard. “I think we’re owed, as the public, a reasonable explanation that makes sense. I think that what they’ve given us so far isn’t reasonable enough ... to understand why they would disclose certain locations and not others.”

As of April 8, Public Health had linked COVID-19 cases to several group settings on Guam that remain under investigation:

• The Iglesia Ni Cristo, which has three churches on island, including in Yigo, Harmon and Agat: 11 positive cases

• A birthday party at a hotel: five positive cases

• Two health care settings: 17 positive cases

• Passengers from various United Airlines flights who were quarantined at different hotels: three positive cases

• A United Airlines flight crew member: one infected. DPHSS did not specify the flight number or date of flight.

• Travelers from Honolulu who flew to Guam: two infected. The date of their flight wasn’t specified.

In terms of infection causes, 32 cases were due to household contacts, 12 due to community contact, and 19 due to health care contacts.

The health care contacts are further broken down to five as a patient and 14 as a health care worker, according to Unpingco-DeNorcey.

Fifty-two cases had no reported contact at all and 18 had traveled off island.