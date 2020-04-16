Gov: Relief checks this week 'for sure'

As previously promised, the government of Guam will send – by this week – COVID-19 economic impact checks to taxpayers who reported income of less than $10,000 in a year, the governor said Tuesday.

The government of Guam is using $11 million in local funds to front the federal economic impact relief checks of $1,200 for individual taxpayers, $2,400 for couples who filed tax returns jointly and $500 for each dependent child.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced during Tuesday’s press briefing at Adelup that the Department of Revenue and Taxation is ready to send out the financial relief checks.

“We have processed throughout the weekend,” said Leon Guerrero. “Director Dafne Shimizu and her team are set to distribute the checks this week for sure.”

It’s a one-time release of COVID-19 stimulus checks.

The governor has said 6,800 taxpayers are in this "priority" group. Individuals in this group make $10,000 or less a year based on 2018 tax return filings. Rev and Tax has also said 2019 tax filing will be considered for those who didn't have 2018 tax returns, as long as their reported income remains relatively the same.

The checks will be mailed to taxpayers.

The administration has said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act amends the Internal Revenue Code to allow the governors of territories to advance the economic impact payment.

More than 60,000 Guam taxpayers will ultimately receive the checks over the next few weeks, the administration has stated.