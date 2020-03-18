One of the persons with COVID-19 arrived from Manila on March 2, according to a press release from the Joint Information Center.

The government is instituting quarantine and screening requirements for anyone arriving from Manila. Yesterday, news broke of the Philippine government's travel restrictions, giving visitors 72 hours to depart the nation.

"In preparation for this, GovGuam has instituted COVID-19 Mandatory Quarantine Protocol (MQP) measures for all incoming travelers from the Philippines effective immediately. DPHSS is requiring all travelers from the Philippines to secure a COVID-19 test within 72 hours PRIOR to arrival on Guam and present negative results for entry into Guam. Any and all travelers arriving without these credentials will be subject to mandatory quarantine," the release states.

That requirement also follows the governor's executive order several days ago, requiring all travelers from a country that has confirmed cases of COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days.

Guam has five confirmed cases of the respiratory illness. Two of the patients arrived from the Philippines on Feb. 29.

Tests of additional suspected cases completed yesterday indicated that one other person, who flew in from Manila on March 2, was also confirmed to have COVID-19.

The press release from the Joint Information Center follows:

There remain five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guam. To date, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) has tested a total of 46 cases of COVID-19. The

Government of Guam (GovGuam) has implemented its planned COVID-19 response to identify and contain transmission on island.

Officials Prepare for Expected Travelers from the Philippines

Based on information published by the Philippine national government, Guam is expecting an influx of passengers from the Philippines.

In preparation for this, GovGuam has instituted COVID-19 Mandatory Quarantine Protocol (MQP) measures for all incoming travelers from the Philippines effective immediately. DPHSS is requiring all travelers from the Philippines to secure a COVID-19 test within 72 hours PRIOR to arrival on Guam and present negative results for entry into Guam. Any and all travelers arriving without these credentials will be subject to mandatory quarantine.

Based on investigations conducted by DPHSS, several of Guam’s confirmed COVID-19 cases had previous travel history to the Philippines. Of the two cases reported last night, one arrived on a Philippine Airline flight on the morning of March 2.

Attached is detailed guidance for all travelers entering Guam from COVID-19 affected areas. As this is an evolving process, these guidelines are subject to revision.

Travel Guidance for All Incoming Passengers

In line with Governor Lou Leon Guerrero’s Executive Order 2020-04, non-residents seeking entry into Guam traveling from areas affected by COVID-19 other than the Philippines will be subject to mandatory quarantine. The mandatory quarantine will be applied unless the traveler possesses a healthcare recognized and certified document that attests he or she is not infected with COVID-19 within the last 72 hours.

DPHSS is requiring all travelers to secure a COVID-19 test within 72 hours PRIOR to arrival on Guam and present negative results for entry into Guam. Any and all travelers arriving without these credentials will be subject to mandatory quarantine.

Returning residents without the same certification will be subject to quarantine in their homes for a minimum of 14 days. As this is an evolving process, these guidelines are subject to revision.

Enforcement

Mandates of the Executive Order and MQP will be enforced by DPHSS who may call upon the assistance of local law enforcement.