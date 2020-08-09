Gov to CDC: Clarification needed on Guam's COVID-19 risk level

The governor wrote to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asking for clarity in how it determined Guam is a high-risk travel destination when it has a positivity rate of less than 2%, compared to the national average of 8%.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s letter, addressed to CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield, also points out that Guam is a U.S. territory.

“At the very least, the CDC should understand that Guam is American soil and that approximately 4 million U.S. citizens live in Guam and its sister territories,” the governor wrote.

“Though others can be forgiven for not understanding the complex history of the United States and its unincorporated territories, the CDC should know that we do not have a foreign ministry of health or a foreign designee at the U.S. State Department. Guam’s sons and daughters carry this nation’s flag into battle and too often lay [sic] under that flag in eternal rest – that sacrifice will not be ignored.”

The CDC issued a COVID-19 Travel Health Notice on Aug. 7 recommending travelers consider “postponing all travel, including essential travel, to Guam.”

"If you get sick in Guam and need medical care, resources may be limited," the CDC warned.

While Guam recently saw another spike in COVID-19 cases – more than 50 just this past week – the overall rate of positive results, out of 24,529 tests conducted since March, hovers around 1.97%.

The nation has a much higher positive rate at 8.7%, according to CDC's data.

According to the Joint Information Center’s Saturday update, of the 167 people who were tested, there was one positive case confirmed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

There have been 321 people who've successfully completed their isolation after testing positive, and 86 cases remain active. Guam has seen five COVID-19-related deaths.

‘COVID-19 risk in Guam is high’

The CDC advisory states the "COVID-19 risk in Guam is high,” to which the governor takes exception.

“While I respect the CDC’s fundamental role in protecting the nation and its people throughout this pandemic, every U.S. territory is included in the high-level risk list despite the fact that most U.S. territories have done a better job of containing COVID-19 than many states,” the governor states.

She adds that the CDC has been “an exemplary partner throughout this crisis.”

“That is why I believe its latest advisory must provide greater clarity than a mere headline can communicate. Namely, what fact-based metric places every U.S. territory on the same 'high-level risk' even when some of those territories have zero new cases?” she asked.

“Moreover, Guam’s test positivity rate is well below 2% – better than the following states which are closer to the national average of 8%: South Dakota, Indiana, Tennessee and Nebraska.”

The governor also noted certain aspects of the local government’s response to COVID-19 pandemic:

• Guam’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate remains stable with an average of 2-3 per day.

• Guam is prepared for any surge in hospitalization with 83 COVID designated hospital beds (with a capacity to increase beds 200 or more) and 75 ventilators.

• Guam has 56 contact tracers and more are being hired.

• Most of Guam’s confirmed cases are travel-related and were identified in quarantine. This shows that current mitigation strategies are effective and have prevented further community transmission, the governor said.

“These are facts the CDC criteria does not seem to adequately weigh in their assessment,” the governor stated.

“Despite the success of the U.S. territories in our response to COVID-19, we have been included in a high-level risk list rather than used as examples for states to follow. We recommend providing separate risk assessments for the territories to provide a better understanding for the COVID-19 risk of each jurisdiction.”

Guam a 'foreign entity'

The CDC’s warning made reference to Guam as a foreign entity.

"Check with the Office of Foreign Affairs or Ministry of Health of Guam or the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, Country Information page for details about entry requirements and restrictions for arriving travelers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine," CDC said in the advisory.

"Local policies at your destination may require you to be tested for COVID-19 before you are allowed to enter the country. If you test positive on arrival, you may be required to isolate for a period of time. You may even be prevented from returning to the United States, as scheduled. You might consider getting tested before your trip," the CDC stated, in part, in the warning.