From 60,000 test kits, to 70 additional ventilators, 48,900 masks, 217,000 gloves, 12,725 isolation gloves, face shields, hazmat suits and other personal protective equipment, the CNMI has received a variety of medical equipment and supplies in its ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The CNMI received the first 20,000 test kits about two weeks ago and recently received the remaining 40,000.

CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres, in a special message on Sunday, outlined the efforts of the last couple months and the plan moving forward to test Commonwealth residents for the virus that causes the respiratory illness.

On Sunday, Torres said they’re working closely with federal agencies to ensure they properly outfit their doctors, nurses and first responders.

“It has been a long last couple of months for us, and I know it’s been hard for everyone. This virus has taken a toll on our islands both physically with our health, economically with our budget shortfall, and emotionally with our lives,” he stated. “No one could have predicted we would be in a situation like this.”

Since February, Torres’ administration has taken measures to prepare for the pandemic, including working with utilities and banks to provide some respite to residents. Faced with an already troubled economy, the government took aggressive efforts to reduce spending, the governor and lieutenant governor’s office took pay cuts, which were also implemented in the legislative and judicial branches as well.

The CNMI governor shared that the COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation have increased healthcare capacity with the new field hospital and Alternate Care Site at Kanoa Resort, upgrading the CHCC Laboratory, and finalizing the plans for Community-Based Testing with the testing platforms received from South Korea and the US.

“Through our strong partnership with FEMA, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Department of Defense (DoD), our 40-bed Medical Care and Treatment Facility (MCAT) outside of CHCC will be opened on Monday, while our Alternate Care Site at Kanoa Resort is scheduled to be operational in mid-May,” he stated. “Again, I hope we never get to use this facility, but we will continue to be proactive by preparing the worst-case scenario, should our cases increase.”

He also noted that plans for CNMI’s community-based testing are being finalized with the goal being “to test everybody” though they have prioritized:

• Hospitalized patients and healthcare facility workers, nurses, and doctors

• man’amko and people with underlying medical conditions

• first responders

• government employees providing federal assistance

• And essential workers at stores and other critical services

Our government is doing everything it can to contain this virus by working with the White House, our federal partners, and our health officials.

“I will continue to ensure that federal assistance, such as the stimulus checks, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, and economic injury loans, get to our people as soon as possible,” he said.

He said the IRS has said the stimulus checks will be out by mid-May.

“It’s beyond our control, but we continue to expedite this. Unemployment assistance is on its way, and the CNMI Department of Labor continues to work with USDOL,” he stated.

Torres also anticipates SBA loan applications will be reopened with President Trump having signed legislation to increase funding. So far, 56 small businesses in the CNMI successfully applied for $12.62 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans.

“We also continue to work hard to address our economic crisis. As you saw in our recent fiscal response summit, we will be doing the necessary, but difficult decision to right the direction of the Commonwealth’s finances after an accumulation of obligations, expenses, and practices that have been left unchecked since the Trust Territory government, which we came from,” the CNMI governor stated. “I will continue to work with everyone from all three branches of government, majority and minority, public and private sectors on solutions.”

(Daily Post Staff)