Two additional surveillance cases tested negative bringing the total of negative test results for COVID-19 to six, according to the Department of Public Health Laboratory.

As of 4 p.m. today, the DPHSS Guam Public Health Laboratory in Tamuning tested a total of four surveillance cases for COVID-19.

The fourth sample was received and also tested on Friday.

All four samples tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness, according to a joint release from the Office of the Governor.

Two samples were tested on Thursday and came back negative.

Two new suspected cases were reported on Thursday morning. Samples were taken from an elderly couple who recently traveled to Japan and returned home. The couple showed up to a private clinic experiencing possible symptoms of the coronavirus. The two are under home isolation.

None of the cases, however, meet the criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be designated as persons under investigation (PUI) for the virus, officials have said.

A 9-month-old baby is the third ongoing surveillance case for COVID-19 on Guam and will undergo testing, according to Linda DeNorcey, the director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services. The child came in to Guam Memorial Hospital yesterday, but DeNorcey said she did not have the exact arrival time.

The parents of the baby apparently did not have symptoms for COVID-19 so they are not being tested at this time.

The baby was cleared of having COVID-19.

A fourth sample was taken today but officials have not disclosed information about whether the sample was taken from the hospital or from a private clinic.