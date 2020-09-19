At about 11:25 a.m. Saturday, a 59-year-old man with underlying health conditions died. He was the island's 34th-COVID-19 related death, official said.

According to the Joint Information Center, he was admitted at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Aug. 20. He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 upon admission.

“To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I offer our sincerest condolences and sympathies. I hope knowing that they have an island that grieves with them brings them comfort in this most difficult time,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “This virus is ruthless, and it does not discriminate. As we continue our fight against COVID-19, let us remember and pray for those who are no longer with us.”