Government announces 47th COVID-19 related fatality

Guam’s 47th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) at approximately 2:35 p.m. today.

The patient was a 61-year-old female. She was admitted to GRMC today and was a known positive case, according to the Joint Information Center.

“Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our deepest condolences. Though this loss can feel immeasurable, I hope that you find comfort and peace from those around you,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “It is difficult to face so much death in so few weeks. As an island, we mourn with these families. We share in their grief. And we will do what is necessary to ensure these 47 individuals did not pass in vain.”