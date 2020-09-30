A 61-year-old man is Guam’s 48th COVID-19-related fatality, according to the Joint Information Center.

The man died at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, officials stated in the press release.

The patient had underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19, officials stated. He was admitted to GMH on Sept. 15 after testing positive at a private clinic earlier that day.

"To those who loved him, please accept our deepest condolences. Our hearts are heavy with sympathy and are with you in this most difficult time," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Nothing can replace the life of a loved one. We are responsible for our individual actions, but these actions affect our entire community. We must do what we can to protect each other from this virus.”

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4.

For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.