Government links 70th death to COVID-19

Guam’s 70th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 4:50 a.m., according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 55-year-old male with underlying health conditions complicated by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 10 and was a known positive case.

“Our island weeps with the news of our latest death to COVID-19. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I offer our condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Scripture tells us that those who mourn will be comforted. As we join in sorrow with the families and friends who have lost so much to this virus, we must also do all that we can so no more of our fellow brothers and sisters suffer the same fate. You have heard it time and time again—wear your masks, social distance, and stay home.”

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.