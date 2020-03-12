Test results came back negative for COVID-19 for two people who were identified yesterday as possible cases of COVID-19.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services completed the tests.

Last week, officials said the test kits wouldn't be ready for use until the end of the month. Earlier today, officials said, the kits are being calibrated and verified as quickly as possible so they could do the tests but they won't be able to test for a few more days. Even then, the results of which would be ready in 24 to 48 hours.

At 3:35 p.m. today officials sent out a press release saying the tests are completed and came back negative.

Meanwhile, DPHSS was notified of two additional possible cases today. These tests will also be administered by the DPHSS local lab, the release states.