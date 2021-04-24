In a ceremony on the front lawn of the Governor’s Complex in Adelup, the late Mayor Daniel Sanchez was remembered as a dedicated public servant and proud son of Umatac.

The former Umatac mayor was found dead in a home in the village April 3. He had been killed a couple of days prior.

Sanchez’s death rocked the community and brought to light the many good deeds he did.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was the first to address Sanchez’s four children and his grandchildren.

“I want to say I come today here, with the love and sympathies of a grateful people who are sharing in your grief and sorrow as we remember a well-respected defender and protector of law and order, a dedicated public servant and a very proud son of Umatac,” Leon Guerrero said.

She fondly referred to the late mayor by his nickname “DQ” as she recognized the void his death brings to his family.

The former mayor also was a police officer.

“If it were not for this pandemic, I know the entire village would be here, and this parade ground would be lined with the full force and support of fellow police officers past and present. Despite these circumstances, we gather to honor and pay tribute to Mayor Daniel Sanchez’s life and his legacy of humble service to the people of Guam,” said the governor.

“He always did what he could for those around him. Following in his father’s footsteps, Mayor Sanchez began his career in public service as a police officer, devoting his life to protecting our island, but his service did not end there,” Leon Guerrero said.

“He loved his village so much that he became mayor and during his time as mayor, he expanded and upgraded the Umatac Mayor’s Office, oversaw the construction of the Umatac Cemetery prayer pavilion, ensured that streetlights were placed at the basketball court, and provided strong advocacy for youth recreation sports and safety.”

She said Sanchez would pay out of his pocket for entrance fees and uniforms for the village teams because he believed in providing positive outlets for youth through sports.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio recalled meeting Sanchez 23 years ago when Sanchez was at the tail end of his police career.

Tenorio said that he is still shocked by Sanchez’s death.

“It will take time for us to really, truly comprehend this loss. But just know that there are many people, not just your family, but extended family, that are here because of your dad, to help you in any way. You have our prayers,” Tenorio said.

The 36th Guam Legislature offered its condolences, as Sen. Jose “Pedo” Terlaje presented Sanchez’s family with a resolution on behalf of the people of Guam.

Mayor’s Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan recalled Sanchez’s infectious smile.

“He was a fisherman, a sportsman, a mediator, a comedian, a policeman and a public servant. But his most admired attributes and calling in life was to be a loving father, a devoted husband and a leader of the people of Umatac. His passion and drive to improve the lives of those he touched and worked for is the hallmark of his very being,” Sablan said.

The ceremony closed with GPD officers in dress blues lining up to salute their fallen comrade.

The sounds of sirens filled the air as police officers stood at attention. They paid their respects to Sanchez’s family, each taking a moment to stand before Sanchez’s casket and give a final salute.

In an emotional moment, one officer embraced Sanchez’s casket before turning to honor his family.

Sanchez’s children gathered at his casket as they grieved before GPD Special Operations officers escorted the late mayor from Adelup.

One week ago, more than a hundred island residents rallied together at the Cetti Bay Overlook, gearing up for a motorcade through the village. The road leading into Umatac was lined with blue ribbons. Vehicles carried pictures of the slain mayor, with some calling for justice.

Those who spoke with The Guam Daily Post shared stories about Daniel Sanchez. Each of them described him as a "great man," and one who touched many lives.