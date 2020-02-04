Government recommends 11 years for online predator

The government is recommending a sentence of 121 months in prison for a man who sent naked photos and videos of himself to someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Michael Louis McCarron, a former Navy contractor, was convicted in November 2019 on charges of attempted enticement of a minor and the attempted transfer of obscenity to a minor.

Authorities caught McCarron in an undercover operation in 2017. He was communicating with an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl named “Brit.”

The government, in a sentencing memorandum filed in the District Court of Guam, said McCarron described the sexual acts he wanted to perform with the minor and sent obscene photos of himself. “He attempted to groom a 13-year-old girl and sexualized their relationship,” the government wrote in the memorandum. “Defendant engaged in acts that prey on what he believed to be a very young child and he used a computer to facilitate the offense.

The mandatory minimum term for attempted enticement of a minor is 10 years imprisonment.

The government has requested the court impose a sentence that considers the defendant’s attempted actions to harm a child of “tender years” and one that will protect children and combat computer-facilitated crimes against children.

McCarron is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 11.