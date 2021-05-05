Government reports 138th COVID-19-related fatality

Guam’s 138th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 11:17 a.m. today, May 5.

The patient was a 54-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He was admitted to GRMC on April 29 and tested positive upon admission, according to the Joint Information Center.

"Our island mourns another loss to this deadly virus. To those who knew him, Jeff, Josh, and I offer our deepest condolences and sympathies. May you find comfort in the outpouring of love and support from those around you," said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. "Though we grieve, we must not grieve as others with no hope. We have the tools to prevent any more loss of life and call upon the community to do what is necessary to prevent any more days of sadness."

12 new cases of COVID-19

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 508 tests performed Tuesday, May 4. Four cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 8,016 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 138 deaths, 99 cases in active isolation, and 7,779 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 1.1.

The community is reminded to remain vigilant:

• Remain home if you are sick. Keep away from others who are sick and limit face-to-face contact with others.

• Keep a safe distance of 6 feet or more between yourself and others who are outside of your household.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• If visiting elderly family members, continue to practice social distancing to protect those you love.