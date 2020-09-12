A 91-year-old man with underlying health conditions is the island's 24th COVID-19 related fatality, according to government officials.

The man was admitted to the Guam Memorial Hospital on Aug. 26. He was a known positive case, the Joint Information Center press release stated.

He died at approximately 11:59 p.m. Friday, officials said.

“It seems that every day we are reminded of the true horror of COVID-19 as we lose more and more people to this virus. These people had families, friends, and people they loved who continue to mourn for them. To the people he cherished, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our sincerest condolences and sympathies,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in the press release. “This pandemic has changed the way we as a community grieve, and I know it has not been the easiest. If you or someone you love need help, I urge you to call the Crisis Hotline. All of us have given up so much, but you don’t have to go through this alone.”

GBHWC Crisis Hotline open 24/7

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has licensed experienced providers available, ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.