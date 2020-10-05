Government reports 3 COVID-19-related fatalities; 54 new positive cases

The deaths of three more people have been linked to COVID-19, officials reported today.

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 53rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) at approximately 5:57 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3. The patient was a 68-year-old man with an underlying health condition. He was admitted to GRMC that day and tested positive upon admission.

The 54th COVID-19-related death also occurred at GRMC at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4. The patient was a 47-year-old female with comorbidities. The patient was admitted to GRMC that day and tested positive upon admission.

The 55th COVID-19-related death occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) at approximately 7:01 p.m. today. The patient was a 51-year-old female with comorbidities. The patient was admitted to GMH that day and tested positive upon admission.

“As we continue to mourn those lost in the battle against COVID-19, I am saddened with the news of three more members of our community who have succumbed to this terrible virus. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our condolences and sympathies to their families and friends. You have the support of an island that shares in your sorrow,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“Don’t wait until it’s too late to get help. COVID-19-related or not, the best thing you can do for your health is get treatment. If you’re feeling sick, go to your doctor, or call 311 to reach our Nurse Triage Hotline if you need more information. The sooner you come in, the sooner our doctors and nurses can treat you and help you get better.”

Cumulative results

Today, 54 new COVID-19 cases were reported to DPHSS.

To date, there have been a total of 2,753 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 804 cases in active isolation and 1,895 not in active isolation. Of those cases, 2,478 are classified as civilians and 275 are military service members.

From October 2-4, a total of 136 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. Eighty-two of these cases were previously reported by the Joint Information Center on Saturday, Oct. 3. The breakdown is as follows:

• Oct. 2: 66

• Oct. 3: 64

• Oct. 4: 6

Forty-eight (48) cases were identified through contact tracing. Two (2) cases reported recent travel from the Philippines and were identified in quarantine.