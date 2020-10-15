Guam’s 62nd COVID-19-related fatality was reported by the Guam Memorial Hospital, according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 58-year-old man. He was admitted to GMH on Sept. 14 and was a known positive case. He died at 5:55 p.m. Thursday, the JIC reported.

"Our days have been too full of sorrow, and tonight our minds cannot rest as we mourn the passing of the 62nd individual to COVID-19. To his family and friends, please accept our heartfelt condolences and sympathies," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "As has been said before, those with a why to live can bear almost any how. Every single day we must reaffirm our commitment to keeping each other safe. We not only wear our masks, social distance, and practice good hygiene for ourselves but for our loved ones as well."