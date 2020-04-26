The government of Guam's Joint Information Center has warned of fake social media accounts claiming to be the governor's and that of the island's attorney general.

A fake Instagram account under the name “leogu.errero” used a photograph of Governor Lou Leon Guerrero on its profile. The fake Instagram account reportedly offers to other Instagram users a cash grant of $50,000 in a potential COVID-19-related fraudulent scam, the information center stated.

Leon Guerrero’s official Instagram account can be found at @govlouguam.

A separate fake

Another fake Instagram account under the name “leevin_taitano” used a photo of Guam Attorney General Leevin Camacho. The fake Instagram account reportedly offers a new tax-free benefit program claiming to be sponsored by the World Health Organization.

The Office of the Attorney General’s official Instagram account can be found at @oagguam.

"The community is reminded to be on the lookout for scam artists trying to use the economic impact payments as cover schemes to steal personal information and/or money," the information center stated.

The Internal Revenue Services will not call, text you, email you, or contact you on social media asking for personal or bank account information.

Residents are also urged to be wary of emails with attachments or links claiming to have special information about economic impact payments or refunds.