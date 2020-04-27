The government of Guam Joint Information Center has warned of fake social media accounts claiming to be the governor's and that of the island's attorney general.

A fake Instagram account under the name "leogu.errero" used a photograph of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on its profile. The account reportedly offers to other Instagram users a cash grant of $50,000 in a potential COVID-19-related fraudulent scam, the information center stated.

Leon Guerrero's official Instagram account is @govlouguam.

Another fake Instagram account under the name "leevin_taitano" used a photo of Attorney General Leevin Camacho. The account reportedly offers a new tax-free benefit program claiming to be sponsored by the World Health Organization.

The official Instagram account of the Office of the Attorney General is @oagguam.

'Be on the lookout'

"The community is reminded to be on the lookout for scam artists trying to use the economic impact payments as cover schemes to steal personal information and/or money," the information center stated.

The Internal Revenue Service will not call, text you, email you or contact you on social media asking for personal or bank account information, JIC said in its release.

JIC also said residents are urged to be wary of emails with attachments or links claiming to have special information about economic impact payments or refunds.