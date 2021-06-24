Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday morning said she intends to restore occupancy limits to 100% and lift the cap on social gatherings after July 21, if Guam achieves 80% herd immunity.

She will, however, still encourage residents to wear their face masks, especially in the crowds.

"My vision for Guam - after July 21 - is to get back to normal as possible," the governor said in her remarks at the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association's Economic Forum at Hyatt Regency Guam Thursday morning.

The governor also announced an initiative to subsidize businesses' new hires for three months, which she hopes to transition the unemployed to employed, including those who are receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

"We are working to incentivize the return to work, so that you can be more aggressive on hiring," the governor said, adding that the initiative will help businesses and "get people working."

The governor's goal is to achieve herd immunity by the time Guam marks its 77th Liberation Day on July 21.

That means 96,031 or 80% of Guam's estimated 120,039 adult population should be fully vaccinated by that time. Adults mean 18 years old and older.

As of Thursday morning, according to the governor, more than 86,000 adults have been fully vaccinated, out of the nearly 91,000 total fully vaccinated individuals as shown in the regular Joint Information Center report.

The governor summarized her administration's efforts at controlling COVID-19, and Guam's shift from pandemic response to recovery, with the help of over $1.2 billion assistance from the federal government.

After the governor's 16-minute remarks, the first of four panels started fending questions from the audience.

The panelists included officials from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Physicians Advisory Group, the Governor's Recovery Task Force, the Guam Department of Labor, the Surgeon Cell, the Guam Airport International Authority and the Guam Economic Development Authority.

This story will be updated.