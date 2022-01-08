Governor: $10M war claims plan takes effect

The administration's plan to pay $10 million to World War II reparations claimants who missed a prior deadline is being executed now.

"My administration is taking action immediately to execute this program in order to prioritize the payment of war claims to our Greatest Generation," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero wrote Friday in a letter to the Guam Legislature.

The governor gave the go signal after a 30-day window for lawmakers to adopt, reject or alter the administration's plan resulted in no action from the Legislature.

The executive branch will assist claimants in filling out the application and its requisite documents, according to the governor.

The Department of Administration will soon begin providing the application forms to the public ahead of the filing deadline that will be decided soon by the Adjudication Committee in order to ensure that eligible claimants have sufficient time to complete and submit the required forms, the governor wrote.

Claims must be filed no later than three months after the war claims Adjudication Committee has published the notice of the deadline to file.

The governor appointed Joseph D. Franquez, as a member of the general public, to the Adjudication Committee, which will be meeting soon.

The governor and the Legislature will each have a designee to the committee.

"The appropriation for the program is now the final piece. As identified in the plan, $10 million is still needed. The executive branch will do everything in its power to execute this program and expeditiously process all claims once certified by the Adjudication Committee. I look forward to working closely with you in the months ahead to appropriate the necessary funding for the ultimate distribution of payments," the governor wrote.

Friday marked the deadline for the Guam Legislature to act on the governor's war claims implementation plan, based on the date Sen. Joe San Agustin provided before the start of the new year.

The plan is a mandate of Public Law 36-62. The intent is to pay war claims to claimants who missed the deadline for the federal war claims measure, the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act.

Plan 'potentially exceeds' law's parameters

Speaker Therese Terlaje stated that the plan proposed by the governor "potentially exceeds" the parameters for the war claims program set forth in Public Law 36-62. It's unclear exactly what those parameters are but there was concern about the plan's funding source during a public hearing Dec. 30.

"A bill will need to pass to amend P.L. 36-62," the speaker said. "I expect that the amended Bill 230-36 will get reported out of the Committee on Appropriations in time to be prioritized on the Jan. 21 session agenda for the Legislature to properly act on any necessary changes to existing law without causing a delay in implementation. This will be within the 30-day time frame proposed in Bill 230-36 for the announcement to claimants of a new filing deadline."

The 30-day time frame the speaker is referring to is the notice period in the governor's implementation plan, which gives an adjudication committee 30 days to file a deadline notice for claims. In the current plan, the deadline would be three months from the publication of the notice.

Tiered payment

The administration's plan would pay:

• $15,000 for those who suffered rape or severe personal injury.

• $12,000 for those who suffered forced labor, disfigurement, scarring, burns or other injuries.

• $10,000 for those who suffered forced march or internment or hid to evade internment.

• $25,000 for parents, spouses or children of those who died as a result of the occupation.

Heirs of a “compensable Guam decedent” will be paid only once all approved applications for World War II survivors are paid, according to the administration's plan.

If the claimant has more than one sole surviving parent, spouse or child, the reparation will be divided, either:

• 50% to the spouse, then 50% divided equally, to the greatest extent possible, among all living children, or

• Divided equally among all living children when there is no surviving spouse, or

• Divided equally among both surviving parents, when no spouse or children are living.