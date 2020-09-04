Guam has lost another person "due to COVID-19" – a 59-year-old man who had respiratory problems when brought to Guam Memorial Hospital more than a week ago, the governor announced today.

Eleven patients are in GMH's ICU and on ventilators to help them breathe. The number of hospitalized patients at GMH is nearing 50.

The governor said Guam's COVID deaths jumped from 5 in April to 14 this month – a 180% increase.

Guam's COVID-positive rate is 10% and the average daily confirmed COVID cases has reached 48, said Dr. Felix Cabrera.

The governor also announced she is extending the stay-at-home order for another week – through Sept. 11.

Businesses that are open are allowed to stay that way and business that are closed will stay the same, she said.